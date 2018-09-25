Slack buys email smart assistant app Astro

While unexpected, the purchase of Astro by Slack isn’t as weird as it seems. One of Slack’s goals is to see its messenger channels usurp email as a business communication method of choice. Astro’s popular email client leveraged AI to better manage the flood of emails users received. The company also made the popular Astrobot app for Slack, which allows people to integrate their emails and calendars with Slack and lets users search both without leaving the app.

The popularity of Astrobot obviously made Astro too tempting for the company, so it snapped it up. However, Slack buying an email client company shouldn’t be seen as a sign Slack is about to get into the email client business. Matter of fact, Astro’s email clients will stop working on October 10, Astro’s CEO announced.

As for what Slack is going to do with Astro’s tech, in a blog post announcing the acquisition, the company said: