People are taking to the streets to show they “Believe Survivors”

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

Over the last week, two women–Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez–have gone public with stories about alleged sexual misconduct from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Instead of withdrawing the nomination, Kavanaugh and the Republican party as a whole have dug in their heels, claiming that both these women are part of a larger smear campaign.

This afternoon, thousands of people responded. All around the country, women and men stopped what they were doing to show public support for Ford and Ramirez–along with all other survivors who both experienced these traumas and were told they were lying.

This walkout was part of the nationwide #BelieveSurvivors protest, which was recently announced. It’s been only an hour since the event began, and already thousands of people–including dozens of celebrities–have taken to social media to show their support and local images. Some are even performing acts of civil disobedience and getting arrested in protest of Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Here’s a roundup of some of the #BelieveSurvivors protests happening around the country:

These are just a few images from the nationwide protest. Hopefully, it will send a message to lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

