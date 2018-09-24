People are taking to the streets to show they “Believe Survivors”

Over the last week, two women–Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez–have gone public with stories about alleged sexual misconduct from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Instead of withdrawing the nomination, Kavanaugh and the Republican party as a whole have dug in their heels , claiming that both these women are part of a larger smear campaign.

This afternoon, thousands of people responded. All around the country, women and men stopped what they were doing to show public support for Ford and Ramirez–along with all other survivors who both experienced these traumas and were told they were lying.

This walkout was part of the nationwide #BelieveSurvivors protest, which was recently announced. It’s been only an hour since the event began, and already thousands of people–including dozens of celebrities–have taken to social media to show their support and local images. Some are even performing acts of civil disobedience and getting arrested in protest of Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Here’s a roundup of some of the #BelieveSurvivors protests happening around the country:

As women, femmes, and allies stage walkouts across the nation, we’re kicking off our #BelieveSurvivors #CancelKavanaugh rally on the steps of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/FsRga8RLa9 — Women’s March (@womensmarch) September 24, 2018

NOW: The walkout begins in the Hart Senate Office Building. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/QqdyOV4DUW — NWLC (@nwlc) September 24, 2018

Dozens getting arrested outside @SenatorCollins office — over 30 of her Maine constituents came down to #StopKavanaugh. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/DaLAd80UU6 — Monica Klein (@MonicaCKlein) September 24, 2018

My friend @SherrodBrown and I walked out in Cleveland with a few of our friends. Too many of us here know what survivors face when they come forward and we are coming together to demand justice. #believesurvivors #stopkavanaugh pic.twitter.com/e1nJVFnbAP — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) September 24, 2018

Heroic students from @BowdoinCollege and activists from @mfalpac putting their bodies on the line outside of @SenatorCollins office. We are so grateful for their fight. #StopKavanaugh #BelieveSurvivors #BeAHero pic.twitter.com/LkxDkqNLoG — Be A Hero (@BeAHeroTeam) September 24, 2018

We walked out of the writers room and off our show because we #BelieveSurvivors. pic.twitter.com/NiV47tSq96 — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) September 24, 2018

These are just a few images from the nationwide protest. Hopefully, it will send a message to lawmakers in Washington, D.C.