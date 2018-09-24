Here’s why Weight Watchers changed its name

In an attempt to rebrand itself away from what you might consider your mother’s diet program, Weight Watchers has officially changed its name to WW. The abbreviation pays homage to the brand’s history, without focusing solely on the scale; instead, the revamped company preaches wellness and healthy living.

The stacked WW, in a blue coin logo, is identifiable without alienating the consumer. As Fast Company previously reported, the new logo was first introduced in 2012, but it’s become more prominently used in branded materials since the introduction of the Beyond The Scale program—which extended its “livable” philosophy to two more sectors: fitness and mind-set.

Since 2015, Weight Watchers has continuously shed its old-fashioned image while reimagining itself as a lifestyle brand. In this new era of body image acceptance and feel-good wellness communities, Weight Watchers learned that the term “diet” was rife with negative connotations. What once worked with generations past now felt restrictive and reactive.

“It’s not just about weight anymore,” Mindy Grossman, president and CEO of WW International, told Fast Company last year. “Today’s generation is more preventative; they want to live healthily. They want to educate themselves.”

WW boasts an updated tagline: “Wellness that works.” In addition, the brand revealed WellnessWins, a new program that rewards members for small, everyday behaviors that encourage healthier habits. The community can track meals, activity, and weight loss–as well as attend WW events–which are redeemable for exclusive products, services, and experiences.

Mindfulness will play a big part in the company’s offerings. As part of its expansion into different sectors, WW is partnering with meditation app Headspace for customized content.

Beloved services are also getting an update: The company is beefing up Connect, a digital community where, for $19.95, members swap healthy living tips, recipes, and nudge one another to keep at it. Starting in December, the service will roll out “Groups,” where like-minded individuals can discuss their interests, be it hobbies, activities, or gluten-free diets. Currently, Connect boasts an average 1.8 million unique users each month.