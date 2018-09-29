This man has helped shape Google search almost from the start

When Ben Gomes joined Google in 1999, the company was a search-engine insurgent taking on entrenched giants such as AltaVista, Yahoo, and Excite. Its founding insight—that you can tell a webpage matters if other webpages link to it—was still its principal asset, and Gomes’s early responsibilities involved ensuring that this original “PageRank” algorithm could scale up past its initial index of 25 million web pages.

“I had the challenge of taking it from one machine to a whole bunch of machines, and they weren’t very good machines at the time,” he says, laughing at the memory. PageRank proved scalable and Gomes stuck around. Last year, he was named to run Google search, putting him in charge of the company’s first—and still most iconic—business.

I spoke with Gomes at the press event which Google held on Monday in San Francisco. Though timed to help mark the company’s 20th anniversary—which it officially celebrated on Thursday—the event served as the launchpad for the most substantial set of new search-related features which Google has announced in a long time. (Gomes began his onstage presentation by pointing out that Google deployed more than 2,400 improvements to search last year, but a high percentage of typical changes are subtle if not downright invisible.)

At its event, Google introduced new Activity Cards which appear when you repeat a search and show you the pages you visited the previous time. It previewed an updated version of Collections, a bookmark-like feature with a Pinterest-esque look. It showed a new type of element that intelligently organizes results into subtopics which vary depending on the nature of the query.

Other new features include Discover, a fancier version of the Google feed which fills the Google home page with information and content you might like before you’ve searched for it; improvements to Image Search such as Snapchat Stories-like multimedia shows; and a job search tool which now incorporates information about local training opportunities. Google is even attempting to use search to help people deal with natural disasters by rolling out an AI-infused feature which forecasts floods, starting in India.

When I asked Gomes which of these changes he thought was most important, he cheerfully declined to play favorites. “I wouldn’t be able to pick one particular thing,” he said. “To me, it’s the guiding light of serving the user and using technology to do that. That’s common to all the announcements. And that theme means a lot to us.”

One step at a time

For all that’s changed about Google search over the years—and will change as these new features arrive—the basics of searching Google have remained remarkably consistent over two decades. You type in words. You press a button. You skim a variety of results until you find what you were looking for.