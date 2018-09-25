Lululemon just launched an everyday bra—no exercise required

Today, Lululemon is dropping a new bra that took four years to create and is specifically designed to be worn in everyday life. It’s an interesting product for a brand that has spent the last 20 years developing high-performance, technical clothing for sweat-inducing activities like yoga and running.

The Like Nothing Bra is designed to feel like a second skin. Unlike other everyday bras on the market, this one can withstand some degree of impact. The idea is that you can ride your bike to the office or take a vigorous walk after work, all without feeling unsupported. But when you’re just sitting at your desk, you don’t feel overly restricted.

I tried an early version of the Like Nothing Bra. It’s smooth, soft, and molds to the body. There are few seams on it and the edges are laser cut rather than hemmed, to reduce any friction. And importantly, there is light compression throughout the bra, rather that tightness around the widest part of the chest. In other words, it’s the bra equivalent of the comfy, flattering yoga pants that first made Lululemon famous.

Twenty-year-old Lululemon is now a $3 billion company with a network of 415 stores around the world. The brand was first propelled into fame because customers loved the yoga pants so much that they started wearing them everywhere. Women wore them to brunch, restaurants, the boardroom. Many people credit Lululemon with launching the athleisure trend in fashion, which refers to clothes that allow you to move in and out of physical activity.

With this bra, Lululemon comes full circle. The brand first made yoga pants that customers wore outside the studio and into their daily life. Now, Lululemon is creating a bra specifically for everyday life, that women may choose to wear for sport.