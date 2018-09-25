Watch Ted Cruz get chased out of a D.C. restaurant by hangry protesters

A group of protesters may have made Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) lose his appetite. Beto O’Rourke’s rival just got chased out of a Washington, D.C., restaurant by a group of activists angered by Cruz’s support for embattled U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The incident, which was captured on video and posted online by a Twitter account called “SmashRacismDC,” shows the Texas Republican surrounded by protesters and chanting, “We believe survivors!” They claim that Cruz “has been friends with creep Kavanaugh for 20 years,” and that he now sits on a judiciary committee hearing his testimony. In the video, a woman tells Cruz that she is a sexual assault survivor and asks him: “Do you believe survivors?”

“God bless you, ma’am,” Cruz responds, while exiting stage left.

It’s the latest in a series of protests waged against Cruz in the face of his continued support of Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women. It’s undoubtedly not the first time that Kavanaugh has made someone lose their dinner, and probably won’t be the last.