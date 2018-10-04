Never, ever “wing it.” This is how to prepare to sound spontaneous

Today’s workplace provides abundant opportunities for impromptu remarks–in meetings, job interviews, networking events, corridor chats, and elevator conversations. These passing conversations are enormously important in building your leadership image.

Gone are the days when leaders earned their stripes by delivering scripted speeches or lengthy presentations. Impromptu conversations are the new norm for inspiring others. Even a brief hallway conversation can earn you the attention of a supervisor, a prospective client, or a senior executive. The outcome could be approval for a project, well-deserved recognition, or a job opportunity.

Impromptu: The Myth and Reality

But many people are held back by a myth: that speaking impromptu involves “winging it.” The assumption is that either we’re born with this skill–or not.

But being a great extemporaneous speaker is not about winging it, nor is it for the privileged few. It’s something we all can become good at. Those who are excellent at off-the-cuff speaking have a secret: They don’t wing it; they prepare. As paradoxical as it may sound, preparing to be spontaneous is key. In fact, the word “impromptu” derives from the Latin “in promptu,” meaning “in readiness.”

Whether you have three days, three minutes, or three seconds to prepare, there are techniques you can use to be successfully spontaneous. Here are three I discuss in my book, Impromptu: Leading in the Moment.

Think Ahead – Plan Your Strategy

To begin with, plan ahead. Think about the informal opportunities you might encounter in the next few days, and decide how you’ll handle them.

Look at your calendar for the week. Ask yourself which events will likely involve important impromptu conversations. Suppose you’re scheduled for a networking event. Decide who you’ll want to meet, and what kind of “pitch” you’ll present. Or if you have a regular weekly meeting with your team, think ahead to what contribution you’ll want to make.