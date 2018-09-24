Rod Rosenstein may be out: Here’s what you can do to protect Mueller’s Russia probe

According to multiple reports, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein may be leaving the U.S. Justice Department in the wake of a New York Times report alleging that he had discussed recruiting cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment as an option to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Reports are conflicting as to whether Rosenstein will resign or be fired, but one thing is certain: With the deputy attorney general out of the picture, special counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia investigation would be in jeopardy, as Rosenstein is the person in charge of overseeing it. It is now conceivable that Trump could derail, or at least significantly impede, the investigation, although even some of his biggest supporters concede that would not be a good look.

Nevertheless, if you’re concerned about protecting the independence of the investigation—or would just prefer to see the process play out without interference—there are a few things you can do in the event that Rosenstein is ousted. Indivisible Project, a progressive group created in 2016 after the election of Trump, has set up a resource page, making it easy to contact your member of Congress and urge him or her to take various steps to protect Mueller’s investigation. Those include:

Urging Congress to vote to form a special committee to investigate Rosenstein’s ouster as an “obstruction of justice” if it happens.

Demanding Congress hold “obstruction of justice hearings.”

Urging Congress to pass legislation that would protect Mueller from being fired.

The web page also has a link where you can find a “rapid response event” in your area. Visit Indivisible.org for more information.