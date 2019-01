Satellite radio company SiriusXM is getting out of the car. The company is acquiring Pandora for a whole bunch of stock, in a deal valued at $3.5 billion, Axios first reported .

The deal will make it easier for Sirius’s 36 million subscribers to tune into its many, many radio shows without having to be in their car. Pandora, with more than 70 million monthly active users, is one of the biggest streaming sites around, so acquiring them buys Sirius a serious player in the streaming wars.