Bill Cosby sentencing trial: 5 things to know

Comedian Bill Cosby will appear in a Pennsylvania court today for a two-day hearing in which he is expected to be sentenced for the drugging and sexual assault of Andrea Constand 14 years ago. He was convicted in April. Here’s what to know:
- Cosby could face up to 30 years in prison, 10 years for each of three counts of aggravated indecent assault, per the New York Times. He could conceivably be in prison by Tuesday night.
- His accuser may speak at the hearing, and other accusers may make statements. Cosby, too, is permitted to speak, though it’s not clear that he will. Judge Steven O’Neill, who is trying the case, built in enough time for Cosby’s accusers to have their say, hence the two-day time frame.
- At the hearing, Cosby could be designated a “sexually violent predator” under Pennsylvania law, meaning he would have to register as a sex offender for life, per USA Today.
- Cosby is expected to appeal the case, though it’s unclear if he will be able to escape jail while the case is under appeal.
- The 81-year-old Cosby has been accused of sexual assault by at least 60 women, with many telling similar stories of being drugged and then assaulted while they were unconscious.