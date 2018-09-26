Your next Mailchimp message might be on a snail-mail postcard

Companies that use Mailchimp for their online marketing now have a new way to reach out to consumers through the platform: physical mail.

Mailchimp is rolling out a new feature that will let users send printed postcards to existing and potential customers across the U.S. and 26 other countries. Users can customize the images and messages they want to send out using a tool similar to one the Atlanta company already offers for designing social media messages. When a card looks good, it can be sent with a click of a mouse button, no trip to the Post Office required.

While postal mail might seem an unusual next step for a company that’s previously focused on small business internet marketing, Mailchimp has been testing the postcard service for a while. John Foreman, Mailchimp’s VP of product management, says that its customers have indicated they still spend a fair bit of time and money on direct mail.

“In interviewing customers, we noticed they still do a lot of print marketing, they still do a lot of direct mail,” he says.

But many of the platforms available for sending mail are fairly antiquated compared to digital marketing tools, Foreman adds. Often, they’re often poorly integrated with other marketing software and don’t feature great ways to track delivery and response rates. When Mailchimp itself launched in 2001, the founders sent direct mail to potential customers, but had to arrange printing of the mailers, then label and stamp them themselves.

Mailchimp’s new postcard feature will let its customers pick recipients from the same audience selection tools they can already use for email marketing. While they won’t get the same click-and-open data they’d see from email or web ads, they’ll be able to track postcards online through the U.S. Postal Service and observe when recipients use coupon codes included on the mailings at online stores linked to Mailchimp. “You can’t cookie someone off of a piece of paper,” Foreman says.

Each postcard will cost between 75¢ and 99¢, including postage, within the United States, depending on volume, and between 80¢ and $1.51 overseas, depending on volume and destination. Mailchimp users will be able to send postcards to customers whose addresses they already have on file, and by October, the company will also allow them to target prospective customers by sending cards to “lookalike” audiences of people whose addresses Mailchimp has on file who are similar to a company’s existing customer base.