What happens when Prada lets architects redesign its most iconic item

It turns out, when architects turn their eye to handbags, they are remarkably practical. That’s what Prada revealed last week, as the luxury fashion house unveiled the results of a new collaboration with three female architects–Kazuyo Sejima, Elizabeth Diller, and Cini Boeri–during Milan Fashion Week.

The pieces they’ve created weave together form and function in new–and sometimes–funny ways. One bag doubles as a neck pillow. Another has designated pouches for sandwiches. The inside of one bag looks a lot like a jigsaw puzzle.

On the surface, it all seems a little absurd. But it’s also in keeping with a new trend in the fashion industry to treat women’s bags as more than eye candy. These bags reflect that women today live full, complex, multifaceted lives, and brands should recognize this as they design for female consumers.

Japanese architect Sejima, the first woman to be named curator of Venice’s Biennale, created two bags specifically designed for travel. The bags have many pockets and pouches that add a spark of color to the otherwise simple pieces. One bag can be configured into a neck pillow when traveling, with an attached pouch that appears like it can be used as an eye mask. It’s a playful piece, but it could also come in handy while on a flight, eliminating the need to tote around a bundle of travel accessories.

New York-based architect Diller–who helped design the High Line–created two bags that look like life vests, complete with plenty of straps and buckles that can be configured in different ways. They can also morph into other things, including a raincoat. One bag contains a section specifically designed to accommodate “sketchpads, sandwiches, and lipstick”–all the important things.

Boeri, who has collaborated with legendary architects like Gio Ponti, designed a bag that looks most like Prada’s traditional nylon bags. On the inside, however, the bag has removable and adjustable modules, so the bag’s owner can customize it for her lifestyle. Imagine being able to take out the compartments full of your office items, and replacing them with your kid’s toys and snacks during the weekend.

Prada’s iconic nylon bag collection was always an experiment in pragmatism. Miuccia Prada created the first iteration in 1984. It incorporated heavy-duty nylon otherwise used for army tents. While luxury brands then and now focus on using the rarest and most expensive leathers in the world, Prada wanted to create pieces that women could actually use as they went about their daily lives. The nylon bags, which had an industrial flair, were lightweight, waterproof, and easy to clean.