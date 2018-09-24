With its voice assistant delayed, Roku is sticking to the basics

Back in January, Roku revealed a grand vision for expanding from smart TVs and streaming boxes into the broader realm of home entertainment. The company’s plans called for smart speakers, soundbars, surround sound systems, and whole-home audio, all integrated with Roku’s TV software and controlled by voice. Behind it all would be the Roku Entertainment Assistant, a voice assistant to rival Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri.

Eight months later, Roku has delayed its plans to launch some of those initiatives this fall. Although the company will still release its first wireless speakers this year–in November, a month behind schedule–the Roku Entertainment Assistant won’t arrive until 2019. Roku also won’t comment on the state of its third-party audio program, which will let other companies build their own Roku-powered speakers and soundbars. TCL, which was supposed to be Roku’s first partner, reportedly scrapped its soundbar plans earlier this year.

So for now, Roku’s vision looks a lot like it did in 2017. That means new streaming devices for cheap, more partnerships with TV makers, and more ways to connect viewers with ad-supported video, which has become a key revenue driver for the company.

More users, new players

Roku still has plenty to be happy about at the moment. Its smart TV software now runs on roughly a quarter of all televisions sold in the United States, and JVC recently became Roku’s 11th TV licensing partner. The Roku Channel–a source of free, ad-supported movies and shows–is among the top five most popular Roku apps, and is now available on the web as well. The company finished last quarter with 22 million active user accounts–up 46% year-over-year–and those users stream 57% more hours on the platform than they did a year ago. In the first quarter of 2018, Roku’s revenue from ads and services surpassed its hardware revenues for the first time, and the company–now public–says it’s close to being profitable.

Roku’s streaming player business reflects the company’s emphasis on growth above all else. Instead of introducing flashy new features–like the hands-free voice controls of Amazon’s Fire TV Cube, or the blazing-fast processor inside the Apple TV 4K–Roku has favored small, incremental improvements and novel ways to drive prices down.

To that end, the company is announcing a couple of new players and tweaking one existing model:

The new Roku Premiere ($40) is the company’s cheapest 4K HDR-compatible streaming device to date. Unlike pricier models with point-anywhere RF remotes, it includes a lower-cost infrared remote that requires line-of-sight to the streaming device, and it uses single-band 802.11n Wi-Fi, which doesn’t support the speedy 5 GHz band of newer routers. (The Premiere name is recycled from an older 4K box, which launched in 2016 and disappeared from last year’s lineup.)

($40) is the company’s cheapest 4K HDR-compatible streaming device to date. Unlike pricier models with point-anywhere RF remotes, it includes a lower-cost infrared remote that requires line-of-sight to the streaming device, and it uses single-band 802.11n Wi-Fi, which doesn’t support the speedy 5 GHz band of newer routers. (The Premiere name is recycled from an older 4K box, which launched in 2016 and disappeared from last year’s lineup.) The new Roku Premiere+ ($50) is also 4K HDR-compatible and uses the aging 802.11n Wi-Fi standard, but it has an RF remote that you can point anywhere. The remote also supports voice commands and has TV volume and power controls built in.

($50) is also 4K HDR-compatible and uses the aging 802.11n Wi-Fi standard, but it has an RF remote that you can point anywhere. The remote also supports voice commands and has TV volume and power controls built in. The Roku Ultra ($100) now comes with a set of JBL earbuds to make use of the remote’s private listening feature, but is otherwise unchanged. This remains the only Roku box with USB, MicroSD, and Ethernet ports, and the only one with a button that plays a sound on the remote so you can find it.

Other existing Roku players are sticking around as-is. On the low end, the Roku Express ($30) is a 1,080p player with an infrared remote, while the Roku Express+ ($40) adds composite video for old tube TVs. The mid-range Roku Streaming Stick ($50) caters to users who want a 1,080p player with better Wi-Fi connectivity and a more portable design than the Premiere Line, while the Roku Streaming Stick+ ($70) supports 4K HDR.