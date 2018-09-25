How to optimize caffeine (and improve your productivity)

It’s easy to get stuck in a default caffeine habit–like pouring yourself a coffee each time you take a break at work. Caffeine is a (mildly) addictive drug, so even small unintentional behaviors can quickly become chemically reinforced habits .

But caffeine is powerful stuff, and because it has a direct effect on your energy level, you should drink it with intention rather than on autopilot.

The relationship between caffeine and the brain

To the brain, caffeine molecules look a lot like a molecule called adenosine, whose job is to tell the brain to slow down and feel sleepy or groggy. This is helpful for getting ready for bed, but is not so useful in the afternoon when we’re trying to crank out that report.

What do we do? We reach for caffeine. When it shows up in the brain, the caffeine binds to the receptors where the adenosine is supposed to go. The adenosine is left to just float around, and as a result, the brain doesn’t get the sleepy signal. However, that caffeine doesn’t technically give you an energy boost. What it does is block you from having an energy dip caused by adenosine-induced sleepiness. Once the caffeine wears off, all that adenosine is still hanging around, ready to pounce. If you don’t re-caffeinate, you crash. Over time, your body adjusts to more and more caffeine by producing more and more adenosine to compensate. This is why if you normally drink lots of caffeine, you feel groggy or get a headache when you don’t have it.

Of course, every person processes and reacts to caffeine in a slightly different way, depending on metabolism, body size, tolerance, and even DNA. These guidelines, however, are a great start that can help you form smart caffeine habits.

1. Wake up before you caffeinate

In the morning, your body naturally produces lots of cortisol, a hormone that helps you wake up. When cortisol is high, caffeine doesn’t do much for you (except for temporarily relieving your caffeine addiction symptoms). For most folks, cortisol is highest between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., so for ideal morning energy, experiment with having that first cup of coffee at 9:30 a.m.

2. Caffeinate before you crash

The tricky thing about caffeine is that if you wait to drink it until you get tired, it’s too late: The adenosine has already hooked up with your brain, and it’s hard to shake the lethargy. Instead, think about when your energy regularly dips–for most of us, it’s after lunch–and drink your (non-sugary) caffeinated beverage of choice 30 minutes beforehand.