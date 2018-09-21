PSA: These 1,400 museums are free tomorrow

What a week, muttered the entire country for the 38th consecutive time this year. A bit of good news, courtesy of Smithsonian magazine: Tomorrow you can spend the day at any of the 1,400 museums that will be free around the United States as part of national Museum Day .

The full list of participating museums ranges from botanical gardens to lighthouse museums to bonsai museums, but a slew of great art, technology, and design institutions will be free, as well. A few highlights:

Check out the full list of museums, and download your tickets, here.