PSA: These 1,400 museums are free tomorrow

What a week, muttered the entire country for the 38th consecutive time this year. A bit of good news, courtesy of Smithsonian magazine: Tomorrow you can spend the day at any of the 1,400 museums that will be free around the United States as part of national Museum Day.
The full list of participating museums ranges from botanical gardens to lighthouse museums to bonsai museums, but a slew of great art, technology, and design institutions will be free, as well. A few highlights:
- At the National Building Museum, you can see Evicted, the museum’s show on low-income renter eviction, as well as Secret Cities, on the little-known towns that produced American nuclear weapons (read our story on the show here).
- Cranbrook Museum of Art is staging its punk design show, Too Fast to Live, Too Young to Die: Punk Graphics, 1976-1986, for another few weeks. (Here’s more from curator Andrew Blauvelt, with whom I chatted earlier this summer about the show).
- At the National Museum of the American Indian, check out Transformer: Native Art in Light and Sound, which profiles ten native artists working in new media.
- The Museum of Arts and Design’s show on artists working on the U.S.-Mexico border closes on Sunday.
Check out the full list of museums, and download your tickets, here.