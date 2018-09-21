advertisement
PSA: These 1,400 museums are free tomorrow

[Photo: Gustav Liliequist/courtesy Museum of Art and Design]
By Kelsey Campbell-Dollaghan1 minute Read

What a week, muttered the entire country for the 38th consecutive time this year. A bit of good news, courtesy of Smithsonian magazine: Tomorrow you can spend the day at any of the 1,400 museums that will be free around the United States as part of national Museum Day.

The full list of participating museums ranges from botanical gardens to lighthouse museums to bonsai museums, but a slew of great art, technology, and design institutions will be free, as well. A few highlights:

Check out the full list of museums, and download your tickets, here.

