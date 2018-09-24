The long, ugly history of men policing women’s sportswear

At the French Open, Serena Williams wore a custom-made black catsuit. On August 24, the president of the French Tennis Federation said the outfit “wouldn’t be back.” It “went too far,” he continued . It didn’t “respect the game and the place.”

Among Williams’s defenders, the pushback was swift–the decision indicative of how female athletes face more scrutiny and are held to outdated dress standards.

As a historian of the American fashion industry, I’m not surprised when an outfit worn by a female athlete generates outrage. I thought of Suzanne Lenglen, the French tennis star of the late 1910s who shocked onlookers with her knee-length tennis dress. Coincidentally, Stade Roland Garros, the stadium where Serena wore her suit during the French Open, has a court named after Lenglen.

This is simply the most recent chapter of a century-long debate over the place of informality and immodesty in our dress: How short can that skirt be? Should the First Lady be able to don a tank top? What about wearing sneakers to prom?

Sportswear, which can be both informal and immodest, has served as a flashpoint in these debates, particularly for women.

In 1936, a sportswriter named Paul Gallico argued that female athletes and their clothing were offensive.

Women who play sports, he wrote, “Stick out places when they play, wear funny clothes, get out of breath, or perspire.” He didn’t like that because “it’s a lady’s business to look beautiful, and there are hardly any sports in which she seems able to do it.”