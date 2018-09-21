“We’d be breaching precedent”: Leaked emails show Google workers discussing search tweaks

In an email thread obtained by the Wall Street Journal, Google employees discussed ways that they could tweak search functions to affect results related to President Trump’s controversial 2017 travel ban. The employees, at least one of whom worked in search product marketing, sought to leverage Google search to highlight pro-immigration organizations and links to donate to, for instance, the ACLU. The thread contained a number of competing ideas and also some cautionary notes from employees who seemed uncomfortable with the notion of highlighting some groups over others.

“To the extent of my knowledge, we’d be breaching precedent if we only gave Highlights access to organizations that support a certain view of the world in a time of political conflict,” one email said, according to WSJ.

In a statement to news outlets, Google called the emails a “brainstorm,” and said the ideas were never implemented.

“These emails were just a brainstorm of ideas, none of which were ever implemented. Google has never manipulated its search results or modified any of its products to promote a particular political ideology—not in the current campaign season, not during the 2016 election, and not in the aftermath of President Trump’s executive order on immigration. Our processes and policies would not have allowed for any manipulation of search results to promote political ideologies.”

I reached out to Google for additional details and will update if I hear back.

Not surprisingly, the report is riling up right-leaning news outlets, where there is already plenty of anger about perceived anti-conservative political bias within the ranks of the world’s largest search engine. Fox News’s Tucker Carlson did a segment on the WSJ report last night.

You can read the full report here.