That sexy “Handmaid” costume was pulled for some reason

Yandy.com has pulled the controversial costume that turned the red-clad, bonnet-wearing handmaidens from Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel-turned-TV show into a sexy-enough-to-make-your-ex-jealous-of-your-breeding-capabilities Halloween costume.

Yandy tweeted out a statement today explaining its decision to pull the item, noting that its “Brave Red Maiden” costume unfortunately wasn’t being seen as the bold statement of female empowerment that it had envisioned. Some folks apparently just didn’t get that being forced to become a breeder in a seemingly not-too-unbelievable future can also be empowering, just like how the sleepwear company Lunya announced The Handmaid’s Tale-inspired lingerie with one item alluringly named “The Offred.”

In its defense, Yandy explained that the company was struck by the appearance of Handmaidens at Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings and wanted to make it like that, but sexier. Now that Yandy has removed the item, you might have to pull out your sexy Ruth Bader Ginsburg costume again this year.