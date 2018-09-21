Amazon wants to be all around you–even in your microwave

Yesterday, Amazon launched an entire household-worth of new Alexa-powered devices –yes, in addition to its existing lineup of Echo products. There were microwaves. Cameras. Subwoofers. And that was just the beginning.

Each of these new products is designed to make your life extremely convenient–so convenient, in fact, it would seemingly be foolish not to equip every room in your home with Alexa-powered technology. Thanks to Amazon’s AI and network infrastructure, Alexa will constantly study and ultimately predict your most intimate preferences at home. Who wouldn’t want that?

The running list of new hardware includes the expected (speakers) but also surprises (a wall clock?) that show where the company envisions its e-commerce empire heading in the coming years–namely, every room in your house.

Where You Cook

AmazonBasics Microwave, $59.99: Amazon announced an Alexa-powered microwave that warns you when popcorn is burning. It’s like having an R2-D2, but he’s square, doesn’t move, doesn’t make cute noises, can’t fix stuff, or fly through space.

Echo Wall Clock, $29.99: I personally don’t get what this one is about. I guess I should have one in my kitchen to make my life more precise and efficient so I can spend more time browsing Amazon Prime.

Where you relax

Redesigned Echo Show, $229.99: The company also debuted a completely redesigned Echo Show, doubling the size of its display and adding better audio tech. The most important thing, though, is its new eight-microphone array that Amazon describes as “[its] most powerful mics ever.” It also has a camera, so it’s on you to decide where to put this one.

Redesigned Echo Plus, $149.99: This redesigned device that not only listens to you more closely, but acts as an Alexa device network hub to control all your Alexa-compatible thingamajigs. It also has a temperature sensor that controls your heating and AC system.