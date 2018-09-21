Top 5 Ads Of The Week: Nike’s marathon man, Ad Council’s Honest Yearbook

According to the Ad Council, studies show that meanness among teens is actually on the rise. Over two-thirds of teens say they have been bullied, but only 20% think they may have actually bullied someone. These are kids who have been hearing anti-bullying messages their entire school lives, and the Ad Council wanted to try and flip the script a bit. Instead of focusing on the negative impact of bullying, it created a campaign around the consequences of kindness. Onward!

The Ad Council “Honest Yearbook”

What: A new anti-bullying PSA campaign from The Ad Council.

Who: The Ad Council, TBD, Adolescent

Why we care: Parents of young kids will tell you that all the experts say you need to celebrate good behavior as much as you scold for the bad. Here is a sweet execution of that strategy, surprising students who thought they were going into a typical yearbook photo shoot with messages of gratitude for their kindness. The looks of pride and appreciation are pretty priceless.

Nike “Fastest Ever”

What: Nike’s newest spot in its “Just Do It” campaign featuring runner Eliud Kipchoge.

Who: Nike, Wieden + Kennedy Portland

Why we care: Nike and Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge may not have achieved their final goal of running a sub-two hour marathon in the award-winning doc Breaking2, but the brand sure knew how to celebrate the runner’s historic win at the Berlin Marathon in which he broke the world record marathon time. Mesmerizing as a steady pace, the spot conveys the hypnotic, solitary intensity of distance running.