Job interviewers: These 5 things really frustrate your candidates

Glassdoor, the platform that lets employees post anonymous reviews about their employers and interview experiences, released the results of a new survey this week that looked into elements of the recruitment process that job seekers find the most frustrating.

Per the survey, these were the top five things job seekers find most annoying during the interview process:

Not giving enough information about the total compensation package, including pay and benefits (50%)

Canceling or postponing interviews (50%)

Not responding in a timely manner (47%)

Not giving enough info about the job responsibilities (46%)

Not giving enough info about career opportunities/room for advancement (35%)

The online survey of 1,100 U.S. adults was conducted for Glassdoor by the Harris Poll in May. It reveals that potential employees care a lot about transparency, but they also really don’t like when recruiters waste their time.

“The good news is that this and the top five frustrations that job seekers have with the recruitment process can all be improved by any employer of any size,” said Julie Coucoules, Glassdoor’s global head of talent acquisition, in a statement. “Recruiters that want to create an informative and organized process can use this feedback to make their interview process more effective and positive.”

You can read the full release here.