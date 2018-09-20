Kiss “End of the Road” tour–how to get the dates and cities

Kiss is one of those bands that seems to be perennially contemplating their final tour, but this time they apparently mean it. On Instagram Wednesday, the makeup-wearing rockers announced their “End of the Road” world tour, promising to go out with a bang after some 45 years of performing. “It has been an amazing journey with you all,” singer and bassist Gene Simmons wrote. “We couldn’t leave without saying goodbye.”

The tour dates and cities haven’t been announced yet, but the band promised to announce them shortly. To stay updated, visit the Kiss website and click “Be The First To Know” to sign up for the band’s newsletter. You can also create an account for presales access here.

Or just buy a ticket to Detroit and hang around. I’m sure they’ll show up eventually.