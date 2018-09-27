The problematic origins of common business jargon

No doubt you’ve been at least a little guilty of “circling back” to “touch base” with a colleague to find some “synergies” that will allow you both to “leverage” your shared “intel” to “optimize your goals.” Okay, maybe you haven’t packed all that office jargon into one sentence, but perhaps you’ve also found yourself using a turn of phrase like “chop chop” as a verbal shorthand.

While it’s perfectly natural to exercise corporate vernacular in the workplace (everybody’s doing it), some of these innocent-sounding quips actually have problematic, or even racist origins. Remember the next time you are tempted to let the corporate speak fly, that one study indicates the words you use most often tend to shape how you think about the world. These seemingly innocuous phrases indicate just how systemic racism and oppression have wormed their way into our everyday language. And continue to propagate with consistent use in daily speech.

Here is a roundup of some of the more troubling roots.

Open the kimono

A euphemism for exhibiting (ahem) radical transparency, this is a phrase that many love to hate (our readers voted it their most loathed a few years ago). It may have come into wide use at Microsoft in the ’80s and ’90s but didn’t originate there. As the New York Times reports:

Probably stemming from the rash of Japanese acquisitions of American enterprises in the ’80s, that has been adopted into the Microspeak marketing lexicon. Basically, a somewhat sexist synonym for ”open the books,” it means to reveal the inner workings of a project or company to a prospective new partner.

If only it were a relic of the past–Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan Chase used in it 2012 when he said his company was “open kimono” with regulators. And most regrettably, Marie Claire used the phrase in 2014 when writing about demographic numbers at Netflix.

Chop chop

According to the Anglo-India dictionary Hobson-Jobson published in 1886, the phrase originates from the Cantonese word kap, which means “make haste” and converted to pidgin English that was often used on sailing ships. However, as NPR reports, “The utterance ‘chop-chop’ would also become closely associated with class over time, and was almost always said by someone powerful to someone below.”

No can do

And speaking of pidgin, the Oxford Dictionary says this phrase also originated there. “The phrase dates from the mid-19th to early-20th centuries, an era when Western attitudes toward the Chinese were markedly racist.”