Here’s the “A Star Is Born” Muppet mashup you never knew you needed

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

What: The trailer for A Star Is Born, but remade with Muppets.

Who: Former Gilmore Guy and editing expert Kevin T. Porter.

Why we care: All of the breathless reviews for A Star Is Born coming out of the recent Toronto International Film Festival have left me with one simmering question: How could this movie possibly be as good as critics are claiming? On Wednesday afternoon, I found an answer. The only way A Star Is Born could be the damn-near-perfect masterpiece people are making it out to be is if it starred Kermit and Miss Piggy instead of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

The realization came courtesy of a video by comedy podcaster Kevin T. Porter, who remade the film’s ubiquitous, oft-memed trailer by editing in footage from various Muppet movies. By now, mashup trailers are a Dime a Dirty Dozen, which is the name for my forthcoming mashup where I redo the trailer for The Dirty Dozen using only currency. Take this Venom/Flubber concoction, for instance. Nothing makes me sadder than imagining the wasted time someone put into making it, except for the lost time watching it.

A Star is Boar, though, stands out for its expert craftsmanship, ingenious marriage of materials, and the post-Toronto need for puncturing the film’s seriousness. Have a look below and hold onto the memory of this art as we barrel into Oscar season.

