Ask these 3 questions when you’re vetting job offers

When you’re interviewing for a position at a new company, you often have the chance to meet some current employees. In those interactions, you want to get as much information about what it is like to work there.

What questions should you be asking?

It’s natural to ask general questions like, “How do you like working here?” or, “What is a typical day like?” Those questions often don’t illuminate the most important aspects of what you’d like to know in order to figure out if this firm is a good match for you.

Instead, there are three big things you really want to know.

In order to get the answers to the questions you want, though, you want to get people to tell you stories that will address what you want. Often, if you ask a question directly, there is clearly a desirable response. And people want to be cooperative, so they will give you that desirable response—particularly if they are in the mode of trying to recruit you.

If you ask someone, “Do you like working here?” the correct answer is clearly, “Yes,” and so that is often the answer you will get. If you have people tell you stories about their work, though, you can often figure out what you need to know, even if some of it does not reflect positively on the organization.

Can you grow?

One thing you want to determine is whether you are expected to have mastered all of the skills of your job on day one, or whether you are expected to continue to develop those skills as you go along. A related issue is whether promising people are groomed for advancement.