There’s a GoFundMe raising $100K to keep Christine Blasey Ford safe

Not that we needed more evidence of the immense risk that women take when they speak out against powerful men, but the California professor who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when the two were in high school is now facing a bombardment of death threats–and that will likely continue for the foreseeable future.

Yesterday, lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford were hesitant to commit to a public hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee that would subject her to more trauma and raise her profile even higher with critics who would seek to do her harm. Instead, they said an FBI investigation should be the first step.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched in an effort to pay for Ford’s inevitable security costs, and it’s raising money fast. In just 15 hours, the campaign has brought in more than $68,000 from 2,125 people. The fundraising goal is set at $100,000, but at this rate, it could end up a lot higher.

The campaign’s creator, Heidi Feldman, tells me that she’s been in touch with Ford’s representatives, and that they’re “very appreciative” of the assistance. She said she was moved to create the campaign out of a desire to help Ford tell her story without her having to fear for her physical safety. “I don’t think a lot of people are aware of the level of threats that someone in this position can face,” Feldman said.

I’ve reached out to Ford’s lawyers and will update if I hear back.