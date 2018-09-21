This reusable beer bottle could change the way America drinks

Sometimes the best ideas are old ideas. While McDonalds and Starbucks are trying to develop a compostable cup of the future , the state of Oregon has introduced a new glass beer bottle that could redefine the way we drink beer across the country.

The bottle’s secret? It can be reused. Once customers are done drinking their beer, the bottles can be handed in, washed, and used again. This process can be rinsed and repeated up to 25 times, which its creators believe would lead to a 92% savings in carbon footprint versus merely recycling aluminum or glass. Why? It takes a lot less energy to wash out a bottle and then heat an oven to 2,600 degrees Fahrenheit to melt and mold a new one.

“It’s a plus economically, and environmentally,” says Jules Bailey, chief stewardship officer and head of communications at the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC).

Reusing bottles is not a new idea–and many countries across the world, the ritual is still in practice. But as Bailey explains, it’s fallen out of fashion in the U.S. While reusable bottles peaked in the 1930s and ’40s, he argues that the booming craft brew movement is the most recent culprit, at least in the world of beer. Over the last few decades, many small, hyper-regional breweries gained prominence, while the larger regional breweries lost their monopolies that made collection worthwhile.

“As craft took off . . . no one had the size or scale to own a bottle washer and wash bottles,” says Bailey. “Additionally, there wasn’t a collection mechanism to get the bottles back and to the right companies. So the system collapsed. It was a market reality.”

Almost two decades after reusing bottles was discontinued in Oregon, the OBRC began revisiting the idea. Technically, OBRC works as a nonprofit in service of the beverage industry itself, but it’s the exclusive collector and recycler of all glass bottles across Oregon. That means it runs everything from the trucks to the collection facilities in a state where a whopping 90% of all glass bottles are recycled, thanks largely to a 10¢ refund per container.

“We thought, if we’re touching all these containers anyway . . . we could bring refillables back, and it wouldn’t be that hard,” says Bailey. “The only thing left to solve was, we have hundreds of breweries. We can’t logistically track the bottle of every company. We needed an industry-standard bottle.”