How one comedy club successfully, passive-aggressively refused T.J. Miller

Part of the national conversation about Louis C.K.’s recent surprise return to stage–which included a rape whistle joke, no forewarning, and no honest reflection–revolved around New York City’s Comedy Cellar allowing him to do so in the first place. But club owners and the comics who host other comics have a logistical minefield to navigate when it comes to newly toxic superstars doing drop-ins. What percentage of the audience would go nuts for an unannounced performance from this person? What responsibility do we have to protect everyone else? What message is it sending to put him on? (It’s always a “him.”) Is the free publicity worth the blowback? These are the kinds of decisions that seem simple from a Monday morning quarterback perspective, but are tougher when you’re staring Louis C.K. in the face–which is also one of the reasons it took so long for him to get caught.

One comedy club recently found a creative solution to this damned-if-you-do dilemma.

T.J. Miller, a comedian and former Silicon Valley cast member whose #MeToo moment last December was capped off by a bizarre Amtrak bomb threat arrest in April, recently tried to do a drop-in at the Lion’s Lair in Denver. As recounted in a fantastic first-person essay for Westword by Byron Graham, both comics hosting that night’s show made the ethical call to prevent Miller from performing.

“[We] promptly agreed that allowing an alleged perpetrator of sexual and physical violence on the stage of our beloved dive bar sanctuary ran contrary to the spirit of the scuzzy, yet safe performance space we endeavor to cultivate week after week,” Graham writes.

What a novel idea! Not providing alleged sexual abusers a platform! But again, it’s easy for someone at a keyboard to barf out these words without the scruffy visage of T.J. Miller looming over his shoulder.

After Graham and his co-host Roger Norquist got permission from the club’s proprietor to “do whatever you think is right,” the pair conferred on how best to approach the developing situation.