Amazon is now the third largest digital ad platform in the U.S.

That’s according to the latest market research report from eMarketer . The firm says that Amazon’s ad sales will double this year, vaulting the company to the third-ranked spot among all ad platforms in the U.S.

eMarketer says U.S. advertisers will spend a whopping $4.61 billion on Amazon’s platform this year–that’s 4.1% of the total spend across all ad platforms. To put that in context, Google is still by far the largest ad platform, taking 37.1% of market share, while Facebook comes in second place, taking 20.6% of market share.

However, by 2020 Google and Facebook will see their market shares decline by a few points each as Amazon continues to grow its ad share. By 2020 eMarketer expects Amazon’s share of the U.S. ad market to reach 7%.