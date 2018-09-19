advertisement
Amazon is now the third largest digital ad platform in the U.S.

[Photo: Christian Wiediger/Unsplash]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

That’s according to the latest market research report from eMarketer. The firm says that Amazon’s ad sales will double this year, vaulting the company to the third-ranked spot among all ad platforms in the U.S.

eMarketer says U.S. advertisers will spend a whopping $4.61 billion on Amazon’s platform this year–that’s 4.1% of the total spend across all ad platforms. To put that in context, Google is still by far the largest ad platform, taking 37.1% of market share, while Facebook comes in second place, taking 20.6% of market share.

However, by 2020 Google and Facebook will see their market shares decline by a few points each as Amazon continues to grow its ad share. By 2020 eMarketer expects Amazon’s share of the U.S. ad market to reach 7%.

