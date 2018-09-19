Amazon launches in Turkey

The company has officially launched its services in Turkey, marking the seventh European market for Amazon, and the sixteenth market worldwide. Amazon Turkey is also the first European market that is outside of the EU. With the launch, Amazon Turkey is selling a range of products across 15 categories, including books, toys, electronics, and more. It is also launching a local sellers’ marketplace so third-party sellers in Turkey can operate on its platform.

“Since the launch of Amazon.com in 1995, hundreds of thousands of Amazon customers in Turkey have ordered millions of items from existing Amazon stores around the globe,” Sam Nicols, Amazon’s country manager for Turkey, said. “Today, we are thrilled to now offer Turkish customers a selection of millions of products, including products from over 1,000 local Turkish businesses.”

The first European locales to get their own Amazon stores were Germany and the U.K. back in 1998, followed by France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.