Here is Jack Dorsey’s first sketch of Twitter’s platform from 2005

The company has posted a sketch that Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey made on a legal pad back in 2005 when conceptualizing the idea of what Twitter’s UI might look like. The rough sketch shows a status setting that could allow a user to inform followers they were busy reading, going to the park, or the like. Below it, followers could see the user’s name, email address, and phone number. Twitter’s UI has obviously come a long way since that first sketch, and since then the platform has grown to 336 million monthly active users. Not bad for something that started out as a rough drawing on a legal pad.