Five women entrepreneurs on why they’re considering political runs

Can running a business be a launchpad for a career in politics? The 2016 election would indicate yes. But looking past Trump, a number of entrepreneurs have been drawn to the political arena recently, from Giant Spacekat CEO Brianna Wu to Chrissy Houlahan , who helped start nonprofit organization B Lab.

And this year has seen a record number of women running for congressional seats, with 255 women on the ballot in November as major party candidates and the rise of upstart progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley.

In a recent survey conducted by Fast Company and Inc., we heard from nearly 300 female founders and entrepreneurs on issues like fundraising and the discrimination they faced as women leaders. We also asked about their political leanings and activism, and whether the political climate might nudge them to run for office. Here’s what some of the founders who are making their businesses political—and might eventually make politics their business–had to say about running for office.

“I think it’s natural for people who are running businesses and being entrepreneurial to think about running for office”

Meika Hollender is the cofounder and CEO of Sustain Natural, which sells all-natural, vagina-friendly period and sexual health products.

On running for office:

It [my interest in politics and business] really started out initially as this idea of, “Is it appropriate for your business to flex its muscles and get behind candidates?” I remember when Al Gore was running, Seventh Generation [my dad’s company] put his face on the front of their mail order catalog. It [got] a horrible reaction from their customers, and I’ve always had that in the back of my mind. Obviously with this latest election, it felt different. You can’t say nothing anymore because too much is at stake. So I think it’s natural for people who are running businesses and being entrepreneurial to think about running for office. You continue to run into these issues where you’re like, “Oh, wow, maybe there is a place for me to be more politically active and ultimately run because these are things I want to fix.” I don’t have plans to run for office today, but it’s definitely in the back of my mind. Working on building this business has only made me more and more passionate about reproductive rights and access to reproductive and sexual healthcare.

On her political platforms:

For me, it’s all about healthcare and reproductive rights. So much of equality, in my opinion, stems from those issues: Women having access to resources and the right to make decisions about if and when they have children and career choices. Being able to continue to work or not work needs to be a choice. When we don’t have access to basic healthcare and the right to choose, a lot of those decisions are made for us. I think that’s the most dangerous thing that will set us back from a gender equality standpoint.

On influencing politics through business: