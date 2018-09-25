Using this word can make you sound inadvertently sexist

Every word we utter conveys something about us. Most of the time assume that our words accurately express our thinking and our values. But at other times expressions creep in and end up conveying hidden meanings that we may not have intended.

Here are four areas where we need to update our language.

Leaving women out of history

We need to be aware of sexual bias in historical quotations. Historically, men were often seen to represent the human race, and mankind was accepted as the equivalent of humanity. But this usage is anachronistic today.

Those who drafted the U.S. Declaration of Independence declared that “All men are created equal.” Neil Armstrong, the first person to walk on the moon, famously said: “One small step for man; one giant leap for mankind.” But if we repeat these statements uncritically, they suggest that these rights and achievements are limited to men. That sentiment is offensive.

Don’t tamper with the text. But you can paraphrase these quotations. For example, you might say in a speech, “Our forefathers who wrote the Declaration of Independence believed that all of us are created equal.” And then add, “And that’s exactly what we believe in this company. No matter your title or rank, we are all equal in deserving to have a voice.”

Casual greetings that ignore women

Who has not heard a colleague launch into a meeting agenda by saying, “Gentlemen,” even when there are women present? It’s equally distasteful when the leader attempting to accommodate the one woman in the room says, “Let’s begin, gentlemen . . . and Brenda.” Such language makes males the norm, and females nonexistent or an afterthought.

It’s also common to hear “you guys,” as in “Which of you guys want to volunteer to get coffee?” or “Hey guys, let’s cut the discussion.” This language ignores the fact that there are often females present—and therefore marginalizes the women.