Why Mastercard signed on as League of Legends’ first-ever global sponsor

Mastercard has signed a multi-year partnership deal with Riot Games to be the first exclusive global payment services partner of League of Legends (LoL) global esports events. It’s League of Legends’ first-ever global brand partner. The deal includes LoL esports’ three annual global tournaments, the Mid-Season Invitational, the World Championship, and the All-Star event. Mastercard will be developing special in-game benefits for fans who use their Mastercard, as well as special ticketing programs and offers for fans ahead of the live event tournaments. The company is also hoping to launch a collection of LoL-branded credit cards in the coming months.

“It’s a landmark deal for us, and I think the industry as a whole,” says Riot Games’ head of global esports partnerships Naz Aletaha.

“This is the first major entry of any global brand in esports, so we had to research all angles, all implications and consequences,” says Mastercard CMO Raja Rajamannar. “One of the most important things for us as well was the level of authenticity with which we had to come into this. League of Legends was one area we saw where we could jump in and curate experiences that were authentic.”

Esports are significantly different from more traditional sports, and not just because the players are sitting down and staring at a screen. There are scads of games and competitions to choose from. And while LoL is one of the largest esports competitions in the world, filling stadiums and attracting millions to watch online, Rajamannar says that its scale wasn’t the only consideration. “On one hand, they have tremendous scale–100 million players. Secondly, for a single event, the world championships, they had 80 million unique viewers. That is a mind-numbing number,” he says. “Third, it has got a significant component of millennials, which is critical to any company’s future. Lastly, we needed to be in an area where there wasn’t much graphic violence. This is a fantasy game, all about teamwork and sportsmanship.”

Mastercard is hoping that working with Riot on experiences like exclusively watching world championships rehearsal or VIP seats to watch an event with a pro gamer will get fans excited about the company’s involvement.

“Whenever we’re looking at any aspect of sponsorship, we look at impact on three levels,” says Rajamannar. The first is brand impact. Second is the impact on the business–is it going to drive up business in some scalable, measurable fashion? And third, does it give the brand any competitive advantage? “Different sponsorships provide different levels of each of these parameters. For this opportunity, it was pretty good on all three levels.”

Five years ago, Mastercard began reevaluating its overall marketing strategy. What they found was that people are gravitating more and more to experiences, and cutting through the clutter and making an impact on consumers through traditional PR and advertising was not going to be the wave of the future. “Advertising is dead in its current form,” says Rajamannar. “The future is all about story making, which is creating and curating experiences for customers and consumers. They narrate those experiences, they tell their own stories, and the brand is subtly embedded in those stories. As opposed to us throwing messages at our customers.”