What does a more thoughtful disaster response look like?

On September 14, Hurricane Florence made landfall in the Carolinas. Days after, flood waters continue to rise. Thousands of homes–over 4,300 in Bern, North Carolina alone–have sustained damage, and the full effects of the hurricane are not yet known.

But the pattern of response to Florence will be more predictable. Already, corporate donors are pledging commitments to aid affected areas, and fundraisers for organizations like Habitat for Humanity, the American Red Cross, and GlobalGiving are under way.

These rapid response efforts are crucial, but according to the nonprofit Center for Disaster Philanthropy, they too often signal the end of the line. Around 70% of the money and resources donated after a disaster goes to immediate response efforts, but in reality, recovery requires a long-term investment. Just 5% of money raised after a disaster goes toward extended recovery and rebuilding efforts, which is often where residents find themselves at a loss for aid. While federal programs like FEMA also provide assistance to affected people immediately after a disaster, grants for home repair and recovery generally only amount to a few thousand dollars, with no promise of extended or on-the-ground support.

Over the past several years, the CDP has worked to educate corporate donors, philanthropies, and the broader public about effective disaster response strategies (its Disaster Philanthropy Playbook, released in 2016, is a good primer). Now, a coalition of nonprofits–the disaster relief and recovery organization All Hands and Hearts-Smart Response, Good360, and Global Citizen–have teamed up to get individual and corporate donors alike to pledge to follow a more thoughtful pattern of post-disaster action.

The pledge, says All Hands and Hearts cofounder Petra Nemcova, “is very simple, but could create significant ripple effects.” The Resilient Response pledge outlines a framework for the most effective ways of delivering immediate and long-term aid. It centers around six pillars:

Proactive. Philanthropists and nonprofits should begin planning before a disaster strikes to maximize efficacy.

Philanthropists and nonprofits should begin planning before a disaster strikes to maximize efficacy. Needs-based. Community needs should be at the center of every action taken and donation made, and aid organizations should listen to what the on-the-ground priorities are before acting.

Community needs should be at the center of every action taken and donation made, and aid organizations should listen to what the on-the-ground priorities are before acting. Immediate and long-term. Disaster response should address immediate and long-term needs, staying in communities until the work is done, not just until the news cycle wraps up.

Disaster response should address immediate and long-term needs, staying in communities until the work is done, not just until the news cycle wraps up. Resilience-focused. Recovery work should focus on helping communities build back with stronger infrastructure and systems.

Recovery work should focus on helping communities build back with stronger infrastructure and systems. Transparent. Donors and nonprofits need to be up front about the actions they plan to take and their commitments, and hold themselves accountable to deliver on promises.

Donors and nonprofits need to be up front about the actions they plan to take and their commitments, and hold themselves accountable to deliver on promises. Educational. As aid workers and deliverers learn what works in disaster response, they should educate the public and their networks about how to donate and respond most effectively.

These six pillars are meant to guide organizations toward amending some of the shortcomings of the current disaster response system. For one thing: There needs to be an overhaul in the way that the delivery of goods and resources is managed. As CEO of Good360, a nonprofit that works with over 400 large companies to encourage them to donate excess goods, rather than destroying them, Howard Sherman has a lot of experience overseeing how and when resources are allocated. And in the disaster recovery sector, it’s often not done well. Around 60% of the material goods that arrive in disaster-struck region end up in landfill. “Often, it’s the wrong goods at the wrong time,” Sherman says.

Following a disaster, recovery usually happens along a curve. The Carolinas are still in the early stages, where many people in communities are still struggling to access basic survival necessities. “Right now, it should be about sending life-saving and life-preserving supplies and money to organizations on the ground doing that work,” Sherman says. But often, corporate philanthropy efforts will get ahead of the curve. Some companies, Sherman says, start sending rebuilding supplies immediately after a disaster strikes, but those materials overwhelm aid workers and take up space in crucial distribution centers; delivery of those resources should be timed to when the community and residents are ready to actually undertake rebuilding efforts. Often, according to the recovery curve, that’s three or four months after the disaster hits.