More Elon Musk Twitter fallout: Tesla stock sinks on DOJ reports

More than a month after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he was considering taking the company private, the fallout continues. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is now investigating Musk’s statements, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources. According to Bloomberg, the “criminal probe” is in its early stages in the U.S. attorney’s office in the Northern District of California.

Musk’s initial declaration of “funding secured” sent Tesla’s stock on an upswing, but some questioned whether it was an official statement about the company’s direction, or the random musing of a prolific tweeter. Plans to take Tesla private were later abandoned.

Shares of Tesla cratered today on news of the DOJ probe, falling almost 4% in midday trading. Reached for comment, a Tesla spokesperson offered the following statement: