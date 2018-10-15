The 5G effect

Too much bandwidth is not enough. That’s the history of the internet in a nutshell, as successive upgrades—from dial-up to broadband, ethernet to Wi-Fi, and wireless to mobile—sated Web surfers’ appetites for a short time before they discovered gluttonous new uses. Broadband led us from “You’ve got mail!” to mainstream e-commerce and YouTube. Smartphones poured gasoline on the bonfires of social media. Next up is 5G, which offers more than another reason to upgrade our phones—it’s poised to transform our viewing experiences, the games we play, and how we get around.

“It’s not just things are getting faster—our behaviors are changing,” says Robert Topol, general manager of Intel’s 5G business. “Everything is becoming more mobile. It’s the thread running through all of these uses.”

As its name implies, 5G is the fifth generation of wireless data standards, with theoretical peak download speeds of 10 gigabits per second—fast enough to slurp down an HD film in seconds—which is more than 300 times the average speed of the current standard in the U.S., 4G LTE. Its true impact won’t be felt for another year or two, as shifting alliances of telcos, tech companies, and media giants invest billions in the hardware, infrastructure, antennas, and new phones needed for widespread adoption. However, when early 5G deployments begin rolling out across the U.S. this year–Verizon has announced four cities, AT&T six, and T-Mobile thirty—subscribers should notice fewer dropped calls and clearer connections, followed by lower network latency and an uptick in speed. Eventually, that entire open pipe will once again be glutted, only this time by machines talking to machines. (More on that in a bit.)

What can we expect before then? Here’s a sneak peek at five areas that the 5G revolution is poised to transform.

GAMING

From Doom onward, network latency has been the bane of fast-twitch gamers. Your connection lags, your avatar stutters, and before you know it, you’re road kill. Reducing ping—the time in milliseconds (ms) it takes to send and receive data from game servers—is every gamer’s goal. 5G’s official latency is 1ms, compared to its predecessor’s 50ms. That’s not only a boon for serious gamers, but also for the burgeoning market in immersive games designed for casual players on mobile devices. “You’ll play and play more of these games untethered, through your phone, and then broadcast them to a screen at a very high resolution,” Topol says. Gaming will be the first test of 5G’s promise to make computing across multiple devices seamless.

TELEVISION