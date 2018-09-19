How Headspace rebranded meditation

Doreen Lorenzo: How did you find design? Or did design find you?

Anna Charity: From an early age I was always into the visual side of things. I remember my mom would be like, “Where’s Anna?” And I’d be locked away in my room drawing. I’ve always been fascinated by the way that illustration, and specifically characters can inspire and delight, so I enjoy creating stories and made-up characters, playing around with the quirks and idiosyncrasies of life. I was also very inspired by the animated sections in the Monty Python shows. I just loved the silliness of them. I think humor has always been important for me because it’s that tone of voice that adds to the charm and relatability of what you’re creating. I eventually went on to study illustration, but I think I became a little disillusioned with the idea of being a full-time illustrator, especially as I was interested in other areas such as photography, design, and animation. But I especially enjoyed seeing illustration being brought to life–which I found magical. And it didn’t have be confined to children’s books or editorial. It could stretch across design, advertising, and editorial, and, most importantly, it could be used to communicate ideas. I also loved the problem-solving aspect of design.

DL: How did you find your way to Headspace?

AC: After graduating with a degree in illustration, I went on to do a traineeship in interactive media, which opened up the doors to web design, interaction design, and animation. After completing that, I moved to London and worked for various agencies and production companies such as B-Reel and The Mill. Then I met Rich Pierson in 2011 (the cofounder of Headspace). A mutual friend had shown him my portfolio and he liked my illustrative aesthetic. I had never previously meditated or thought about mediating–I think I was put off by all the mysticism and cliched imagery associated with it. So it was obviously a very exciting challenge to have the opportunity to potentially rebrand meditation.

DL: What were some of the challenges you encountered from a design perspective?

AC: Meditation is a skill, and it’s also a hard thing to explain. Moreover, it has a lot of clichés attached to it. We wanted to offer more of a raw, honest look at meditation as something that feels more accessible, rather than the mystical faraway imagery that a lot of people don’t necessarily relate to. Headspace is about using meditation to deal with the challenges we face in life. It’s not about zoning out or escaping our problems. The fact that we have access to all these incredible stories through Andy (the cofounder and voice of Headspace) means we can talk about meditation in a compelling way. And these narratives have become an integral part of the experience.