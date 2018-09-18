Rihanna wants to design furniture, and she’s the only celebrity who should

In the last year, the pop star Rihanna has proven herself to be not just a musician but also a savvy business person. Her Fenty Beauty makeup line was reportedly valued at $72 million after a single month of sales. Now, Rihanna has her eyes on a new prize: furniture.

At a New York event last week, she told WWD that designing a line of furniture is her dream project. “But I need time for that,” she said. “I need time to drop something.”

For now, we’ll have to be patient for a furniture launch that might just shake the interiors world as much as Fenty Beauty shook the makeup industry, with its 40 different foundation shades designed for dark-skinned women who had previously struggled to find a color that worked for them. What would Rihanna-designed furniture look like? Based on her Instagram, in all likelihood it’d feature bold and neon colors, incorporate a mix of soft and metallic textures, and of course have amazing style.

And it’d no doubt be a success: Rihanna is one of the most marketable of all celebrities. Move over, Goop: Fenty Furniture just might have the statement piece we’ve been waiting for.