This “Barry” writer found a funny lifehack to ensure she got photographed at the Emmys

Who: Comedian and Barry writer Emily Heller

Why we care: Fans of Frasier-themed standup comedy and also the short-lived TBS sitcom Ground Floor would recognize Emily Heller anywhere. The comedian and writer for HBO’s Barry was uncertain, however, about whether any starry-eyed paparazzi swarming the Emmys would choose to take her picture. Heller did not wanted to waste the chance to make a red carpet splash. After learning she’d been nominated as a producer on Barry, she discussed on her very funny podcast, Baby Geniuses, some ways in which she might turn the maximum amount of heads on the day-of. The Emmys are a veritable Fashion Super Bowl, with megawatt superstars competing for the unofficial title of Best Dress. Heller was going to have to do something drastic to stand out. Or was she! Ultimately, the comedian found a lifehack for stirring up some attention: she brought to the red carpet a bag with the Getty Images insignia printed on it, to ensure at least one esteemed outlet would take her picture. Then she wrote a perfect, widely circulated tweet about it. (See below.) Even though she ended up not winning the award she was up for, Fast Company would like to congratulate Emily Heller on her victory at the Emmys.