advertisement
advertisement
  • 10:22 am

McDonald’s strikes: Workers in these 10 cities take a stand against harassment

McDonald’s strikes: Workers in these 10 cities take a stand against harassment
[Photo: Pexels/Pixabay]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

McDonald’s workers across the country are taking a stand today against on-the-job harassment and sexual misconduct in a one-day strike that will include employees in the following cities:

  • Chicago
  • Durham, North Carolina
  • Kansas City, Missouri
  • Los Angeles
  • Miami
  • Milwaukee
  • New Orleans
  • Orlando, Florida
  • San Francisco
  • St. Louis

Not all employees in the above cities will take part, however. Per the Associated Press, the strike action is meant to pressure the burger chain to improve its procedures for reporting harassment and better train its managers and employees. The strike is being organized in collaboration with members of the Fight for $15 fair-pay movement. The group called it the first-ever nationwide strike against sexual harassment by McDonald’s workers.

I reached out to McDonald’s for comment and will update if I hear back.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company