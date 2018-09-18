McDonald’s strikes: Workers in these 10 cities take a stand against harassment

McDonald’s workers across the country are taking a stand today against on-the-job harassment and sexual misconduct in a one-day strike that will include employees in the following cities:

Chicago

Durham, North Carolina

Kansas City, Missouri

Los Angeles

Miami

Milwaukee

New Orleans

Orlando, Florida

San Francisco

St. Louis

Not all employees in the above cities will take part, however. Per the Associated Press, the strike action is meant to pressure the burger chain to improve its procedures for reporting harassment and better train its managers and employees. The strike is being organized in collaboration with members of the Fight for $15 fair-pay movement. The group called it the first-ever nationwide strike against sexual harassment by McDonald’s workers.

A McDonald’s spokesperson sent me the following statement:

“We have strong policies, procedures and training in place specifically designed to prevent sexual harassment. To ensure we are doing all that can be done, we have engaged experts in the areas of prevention and response including, RAINN, to evolve our policies so everyone who works at McDonald’s does so in a secure environment every day.”