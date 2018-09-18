McDonald’s strikes: Workers in these 10 cities take a stand against harassment

McDonald’s workers across the country are taking a stand today against on-the-job harassment and sexual misconduct in a one-day strike that will include employees in the following cities:
- Chicago
- Durham, North Carolina
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Los Angeles
- Miami
- Milwaukee
- New Orleans
- Orlando, Florida
- San Francisco
- St. Louis
Not all employees in the above cities will take part, however. Per the Associated Press, the strike action is meant to pressure the burger chain to improve its procedures for reporting harassment and better train its managers and employees. The strike is being organized in collaboration with members of the Fight for $15 fair-pay movement. The group called it the first-ever nationwide strike against sexual harassment by McDonald’s workers.
A McDonald’s spokesperson sent me the following statement:
“We have strong policies, procedures and training in place specifically designed to prevent sexual harassment. To ensure we are doing all that can be done, we have engaged experts in the areas of prevention and response including, RAINN, to evolve our policies so everyone who works at McDonald’s does so in a secure environment every day.”
BREAKING: Fed up with McDonald’s failure to address groping, propositions for sex and other illegal behavior in its stores, workers announced today we will wage the first-ever nationwide strike to combat sexual harassment September 18 https://t.co/2XgzqGlVT4 #FightFor15 #MeToo pic.twitter.com/FcxvI61hcV
— Fight For 15 (@fightfor15) September 12, 2018