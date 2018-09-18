Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi will use Google’s Android for their infotainment systems

The trio of carmakers announced on Tuesday that they will use the Android operating system in future vehicles, reports Reuters . The choice of Android as the OS to power their cars is a major coup for Google, which wants to expand its presence in in-car infotainment systems. Last year Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi had combined sales of 10.6 million vehicles.

The alliance with Google is something other luxury carmakers have been apprehensive to do, wary of giving the U.S. tech giant too much control of their customer’s relationship and data. Instead, those carmakers have chosen to invest in their own operating systems and to support Android phones via mirroring to their displays.

The deal with Google will see Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi vehicles be integrated with Google Maps and Google Assistant, as well as other Google apps and services. Thousands of built-for-car apps will also be available on the Google-powered OS.