The Balvenie runs a Anthony Bourdain tribute ad during the Emmys

Who: The Balvenie

Why we care: It felt a bit weird during The Emmys to see an ad with Anthony Bourdain as the spokesperson. The award-winning writer and TV producer took his own life in June while shooting the latest season of his CNN show Parts Unknown. Bourdain had worked with the Scotch brand since 2015, one of his very few commercial endorsements. His work with The Balvenie kicked off with a short video series called Raw Craft, where he would travel around the country to meet a variety of American artisans at work. Was it weird to see a new ad starring Bourdain? Sure, but mostly it’s just sad.