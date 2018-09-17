Michael Che’s “Reparations Emmys” gives black TV legends their due

The Emmys opened with a jaunty number giving false praise to the TV industry for “fixing” that nagging diversity problem. Co-host Micheal Che doubled-down on the show’s theme of diversity–i.e., the industry’s lack thereof–with a skit honoring the black TV legends who never won an Emmy. Che swooped in to give props to the likes of Jaleel White for being the “O.G. black nerd” as Steven Urkel on Family Matters who paved the way for Donald Glover’s character on Atlanta; and Kadeem Hardison from A Different World for inspiring young black men to go to college.