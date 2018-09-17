advertisement
advertisement
  • 9:39 pm

Did Prince’s song in a Capital One commercial just feel . . . wrong?

Did Prince’s song in a Capital One commercial just feel . . . wrong?
[Photo: ABC/Image Group LA/Flickr]
By Rina Raphael1 minute Read

Some Emmy watchers found themselves more concerned with a commercial than with the prestigious awards show. On Monday evening’s broadcast, Capital One ran a commercial which featured Prince’s beloved “Let’s Go Crazy.” The clip (which was not meant as a tribute to the late icon) irritated fans who strongly believe The Purple One would have never signed off on his 1984 hit being licensed for . . . a credit card.

advertisement

It was called “disgusting,” “lame,” “appalling,” and “nauseating,” among other disparaging remarks.

“I’m glad you didn’t have to see that, Your Highness,” wrote Marcel Walker on Twitter. “The beautiful ones always seem to lose out to the greed of commercial America.”

Others took it as a reminder to always put your affairs in order. As Chic Pope wrote: “Remember to leave a will, musical geniuses!”

There seems to have been no goodwill towards Capital One’s latest ad. Only one fan was able to slightly try to see it in a positive light:

Need a palate cleanser? Watch Prince’s original video for “Let’s Go Crazy” below:

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company