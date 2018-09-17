Did Prince’s song in a Capital One commercial just feel . . . wrong?

Some Emmy watchers found themselves more concerned with a commercial than with the prestigious awards show. On Monday evening’s broadcast, Capital One ran a commercial that featured Prince’s beloved “Let’s Go Crazy.” The clip (which was not meant as a tribute to the late icon) irritated fans who strongly believe The Purple One would have never signed off on his 1984 hit being licensed for . . . a credit card.

It was called “disgusting,” “lame,” “appalling,” and “nauseating,” among other disparaging remarks.

“I’m glad you didn’t have to see that, Your Highness,” wrote Marcel Walker on Twitter. “The beautiful ones always seem to lose out to the greed of commercial America.”

Others took it as a reminder to always put your affairs in order. As Chic Pope wrote: “Remember to leave a will, musical geniuses!”

Prince sacrilege aside, "Let's Go Crazy" is a terrible message for a credit card commercial. — Chris Steller (@chris_steller) September 18, 2018

I am positive #Prince will never allow his music to be played over a commercial let alone a Capital One credit card one. At this point the “family” is simply just selling out for the money. #LetsGoCrazy #CapitolOne #emmys — Preston Lopez (@PrestonLopez) September 18, 2018