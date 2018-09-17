Was the Emmys ode to Hollywood diversity . . . not diverse enough?

The primetime Emmys dove headfirst into Hollywood’s cesspool of issues. In the show’s opening on Monday evening, SNL stars Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson burst into a musical number aptly titled “We Solved It,” which listed the many ways in which the industry has handled sexism, diversity, and lack of Asian representation. It was, of course, a tongue-in-cheek take on what is very much still a flawed system and white-dominated industry.

“Diversity it not a problem in Hollywood anymore?” the duo sing. “Nope, we solved it!”

As the SNL actors reference the #MeToo movement and other timely topics, they are joined by Sterling K. Brown, Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell, RuPaul, Andy Samberg, and, randomly Ricky Martin. The latter rushes onstage to rebuke the chorus of voices: “You haven’t solved it,” he says. “This song is too white!” Shortly thereafter, “One of each”–i.e, a dancer of every background, joins the musical.

Audience reception was mixed. Some on social media applauded the show for addressing the myriad of Hollywood’s problems, albeit in a jazzy song and dance. Others called out the inherent irony that some–such as women of color–were not represented in the group onstage.

The show did, in its defense, give one woman of color her due credit: At one point, the singers conceded diversity progress was “mostly Shonda Rhimes.”

No sista in the "We Solved It" skit, eh? ???? #Emmys — Ms. Williams (@MsWilliamsWorld) September 18, 2018